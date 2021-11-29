St James man killed in freak accident while rushing to aid friend in need

St James man killed in freak accident while rushing to aid friend in needMonday, November 29, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 46-year-old St James man was killed in a freak accident on the elegant corridor in the vicinity of Flanker on Sunday evening.
Dead is Raymond Lindo, a dive instructor of a Norwood Housing Scheme address.
According to information provided by an OBSERVER ONLINE police source, Lindo was attempting to cross the road about 6:30 pm after receiving a friend's call for assistance.
His friend, our source said, had met in a two-vehicle collision on the elegant corridor just minutes before.
“An accident happened at the same spot. The lady called him from his house because the [people] involved in the accident she was in started to behave boisterously, so he rushed from his home to assist her,” said the police source who asked to not be named.
The now deceased man was reported to be approximately two feet away from the median when he was hit by a white BMW travelling in the opposite direction.
“He exited his vehicle and was in the process of going across the road to her when he was hit by a BMW. It is an unfortunate situation; he was just trying to reach her because she was afraid,” the source said.
Lindo died as a result of injuries sustained. It is being alleged that the man's licensed firearm which fell from his waistband was stolen.
Rochelle Clayton
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy