St James man killed in freak accident while rushing to aid friend in need

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 46-year-old St James man was killed in a freak accident on the elegant corridor in the vicinity of Flanker on Sunday evening.

Dead is Raymond Lindo, a dive instructor of a Norwood Housing Scheme address.

According to information provided by an OBSERVER ONLINE police source, Lindo was attempting to cross the road about 6:30 pm after receiving a friend's call for assistance.

His friend, our source said, had met in a two-vehicle collision on the elegant corridor just minutes before.

“An accident happened at the same spot. The lady called him from his house because the [people] involved in the accident she was in started to behave boisterously, so he rushed from his home to assist her,” said the police source who asked to not be named.

The now deceased man was reported to be approximately two feet away from the median when he was hit by a white BMW travelling in the opposite direction.

“He exited his vehicle and was in the process of going across the road to her when he was hit by a BMW. It is an unfortunate situation; he was just trying to reach her because she was afraid,” the source said.

Lindo died as a result of injuries sustained. It is being alleged that the man's licensed firearm which fell from his waistband was stolen.

Rochelle Clayton