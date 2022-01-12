St James man missing

St James man missingWednesday, January 12, 2022
|
St JAMES, Jamaica - Twenty-seven-year-old Remario Roberto Barnett, a labourer of Lilliput District, Rose Hall, St James, has been reported missing since Tuesday.
Barnett, otherwise called 'Rem Rem', is said to be of brown complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
Police reports are that Barnett was last seen in his community and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress when last seen was black jeans pants, a black t-shirt and brown shoes.
Barnett is said to frequent the Lilliput District and the Town Centre of St James.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Remario Roberto Barnett is being asked to contact the Montego Bay police at 876-648-9080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police station.
