St James man wanted for questioning in fatal gun attack on Jamaican family in US

FLORIDA, USA – The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida, United States has listed a man, reportedly from Jamaica, as a person of interest in the murder of a Jamaicanwoman and the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

Doujon Dwayne Griffiths, 21, who is said to be from Gulf in St James, is listed as a person of interest in the murder of 20-year-old Massania Malcolm.

She was reportedly found shot to death in a car on Lake Ellenor Drive, Florida, Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Malcolm's one-year-old daughter, Jordania, was "also found dead in the car, possibly from heat exposure," the police there claimed.

"A warrant for Griffiths' arrest has been issued in the attempted murder of Jordania's father, who was also shot and has been in the hospital since Tuesday," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that Malcolm's boyfriend, who is hospitalised in serious condition in a Miami-based hospital, is reportedly from the Montego Bay area of St James.

Malcolm's mother is also from the second city, but resides in Florida.

No motive has been established for the gun attacks, and up to late Saturday, Griffiths is yet to be located by Florida police investigators for questioning.