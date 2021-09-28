St James pastor rape case heads to Circuit Court

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The 39-year-old St James pastor, Jason Rose, his wife, and the mother of a teenage girl who accused the clergyman of rape, are expected to have their case transferred to the St James Circuit Court for trial following a committal hearing set for Monday, October 4.

The hearing date was given when all three made an appearance in the St James Parish Court on Monday. They were remanded in custody.

The way was cleared for the case to be transferred to the Circuit Court after all files relating to the case were completed. A case transfer bundle is also to be prepared.

Pastor Rose was originally charged with rape. A charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice was later added. Similarly, the two women face charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Initial allegations against the pastor are that sometime in March he assaulted the girl while she was at his home, which is located on the church premises at 62 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. She had reportedly gone there to access the Internet to complete a school project.

A report was made to the police, an investigation launched, and a search began to locate the alleged perpetrator, who is pastor of New Life Apostolic Church in Montego Bay.

He reported to the Freeport Police Station on June 7 and, following an interview in the presence of his attorney, was charged by detectives assigned to the St James branch of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

The clergyman was allowed bail in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared before Parish Judge Sasha Ashley for the first time on June 14. However, he was later slapped with a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice after allegations surfaced that he had attempted to contact the complainant by phone.

It is also alleged that the pastor's wife coerced the 15-year-old into saying that her initial reports to the police were false.

On June 16 all three were denied bail on the grounds that there was no guarantee they would not attempt to influence the complainant.

It was reportedly disclosed in Court that the pastor, his wife, and the mother of the teenager all share a close relationship.

Anthony Lewis