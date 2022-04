St James police list 13 persons of interest

ST JAMES, Jamaica—The St James Police have listed thirteen individuals as persons of interest.

They are:

Nickeelo Lewis otherwise called 'Keelo' and 'Bugs Bunny' of Lilliput, St James

Jeffery Binger otherwise called 'Shane' of Ocean Heights, Lilliput, St James

Oshane Earle, 31, otherwise called 'Tumbo', a labourer of Lottery, St James

Keron Johnson otherwise called 'Man Fox' of Bogue Hill, Montego Bay, St James

Kenya Robinson otherwise called 'Rasta' of Sheffield district, Westmoreland

Tevon Johnson otherwise called 'Papi' of Rose Heights, St James

Carl Vanhorn of Upper King Street, Montego Bay, Flankers, Norwood, in St James

Kingsley Drummond otherwise called 'Zulu'

Oshane Poyser

They also listed men only known by their aliases:

Beng

Demar

Bunjun

Wacky

Detectives believe that these men may be able to assist with their investigations into various incidents in the division. They are asked to immediately report to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Montego Bay Police at 876-979-8452-3, 119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.