St James police list wanted men

St James police list wanted menFriday, October 08, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Detectives in St James have listed three men as wanted in connection with serious crimes committed in the parish between November 2020 and September 2021.
They are:
- Thirty-year-old Randy Thompson of Farm Heights, St James who is wanted in connection with a case of wounding with intent on September 1, 2021 in his community.
- Thirty-one-year-old of Kenroy Roach of Hampton district, St James who is wanted in connection with a murder committed on March 6, 2021 in Hopeton district in the parish.
- Twenty-three-year-old Jafeal Doman, otherwise called 'Bimmer', of Barrett Town, St James who is wanted in connection with a murder in his community on November 26, 2020.
The police are urging the men to turn themselves in to the Montego Bay Police by midday on Monday, October 11.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080-4, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
