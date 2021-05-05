St James police name suspect in murder of visitor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives in St James who are working to solve a year-old murder case are renewing their appeal to the public for their assistance in locating the main suspect in the murder of 65-year-old Theodore Walling, who was found dead in Montego Bay, St James in March 2020.

The police have identified the man as Sonniman Walker, otherwise called 'Shortman'. He is believed to frequent Montego Bay, St James and areas of Trelawny.

Walker was identified as a suspect following investigations in the aftermath of the discovery of Walling's body in a hotel in the second city, the police said.

Walling, a retired quality control inspector of the United States of America was reportedly vacationing in the island when he was murdered.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact detectives at 876-953-6991 or 876-684-9080, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.