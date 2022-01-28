St James racks up 3rd killing in last 24 hours

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are currently processing the scene of yet another killing in St James after a man was stabbed to death in the busy Montego Bay Transportation Centre just after midday Friday.

Based on initial reports from alleged eyewitnesses, the unidentified man was walking in the centre when another man walked up and stabbed him several times. The wielder of the knife then ran from the scene, eluding transport operators who attempted to apprehend him. He was wearing a long-sleeved red shirt, black pants and a black a pair of what appeared to be Clarks shoes.

This is the third killing reported in the parish within the last 24 hours, continuing the bloody start to 2022. It follows the shooting death of 22-year-old Ronald Barnes who was gunned down earlier in the day in Mount Carey.

Barnes' death came hours after a man was shot and killed in downtown Montego Bay. He has been identified as 41-year-old Miguel 'Rubbers' Christie, of a Bottom Pen, Glendevon address in the parish.

According to the police, about 6:55 pm,Christie was entering his car along Embassy Place when he was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at hospital.