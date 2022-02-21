St James teen charged with illegal possession of firearm

ST JAMES, Jamaica – A teenager has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent, in connection with a case from December 10, 2021.

He is 17-year-old Romario Ferguson, otherwise called 'JT', of Flamstead district in St James.

According to police reports, Ferguson is accused of attacking a man on Jackson Road in the parish and opening gunfire at him, injuring him.

The injured man managed to escape and was assisted by residents to the hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

Following investigations, charges were subsequently laid against Ferguson who was pointed out in an identification parade.