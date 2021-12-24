St James teens charged with rape, illegal possession of firearm

St James teens charged with rape, illegal possession of firearmFriday, December 24, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Detectives from the Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) yesterday charged four males in St James with rape and illegal possession of firearm.
Charged are two 17-year-old boys, a 26-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man.
It is alleged that on Monday, December 21 about 8:00 pm, the complainant was invited by one of the accused men to a house in the parish. Upon arrival, the woman was held at gunpoint, the police said. She was then taken to a bathroom where the four males took turns sexually assaulting her, according to the police.
Based on reports given to the police by the woman, after the incident, she was threatened against reporting the matter and told to leave. While leaving, one of the four accused males attempted to follow the woman, but she managed to escape by running to a nearby house where she was assisted to a police station by a Good Samaritan.
The lawmen acted swiftly and were not only able to find all four accused males, but secured evidence from the scene of the crime.
The accused males were then taken into custody after the woman identified them. Statements were taken and all four were subsequently charged.
Their court dates are being finalised.
Rochelle Clayton
