St James wanted man captured in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man wanted for murder in St James, who was on Wednesday, May 12, featured in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) 'Wanted Wednesdays' campaign, was captured in St Thomas earlier today.

He is 31-year-old Sanjae Hodari Nelson, otherwise called 'Odari'.

Nelson was wanted for the murder of 23-year old Lincoln Atkinson in Backwood district, Pimento Hill in St James on September 13, 2016.

Reports are that Atkinson was at home about 5:45 pm, when he was pounced upon by armed assailant/s who opened gunfire hitting him multiple times.

Investigations led to Nelson being identified as a wanted person in relation to Atkinson's murder. Intelligence led the St Thomas Police to an area of Leith Hall in the parish however, Nelson was not found. He was handed over to the police by a minister of religion today.