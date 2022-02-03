St James wanted men now in custody

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two men, one of whom was recently listed among more than 80 wanted persons at a press briefing by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s crime chief, are now in police custody in St James.

They are:

1. Gerald McNaughton, 36, otherwise called ‘ Ice’ of Providence Heights, Flanker in St James

2. Fitzroy Jones, 23, otherwise called ‘Dappa’ of Mauldon and Rose Heights in St James

McNaughton was apprehended at Top Bay, Discovery Bay in St Ann on Sunday, January 23 and was officially charged with murder, wounding with intent and shooting with intent on Tuesday, February 1 following a question and answer session.

Jones was handed over to the police on Tuesday, February 1 after being listed as wanted in March 2021. He was charged with murder and wounding with intent on Wednesday, February 2 after being interviewed.

The police continue to urge people to be vigilant and to report wanted persons to their local police or Crime Stop at 311.

The police are also encouraging people to report suspicious and/or strange people or activities in and around their communities and imploring citizens to help the police keep them safe by refusing to harbour criminals as it is a serious offence for which they can be charged, and also exposes them to considerable risk of being harmed.