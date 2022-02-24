St Lucia, Dominica rattled by two earthquakes in 72 hours

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – St Lucia and Dominica experienced two earthquakes within 72 hours, but none of the Caribbean countries reported any injuries or damages.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the latest quake occurred on Wednesday afternoon with a magnitude of 3.9.

It said that the quake, which had a depth of 160 kilometres (km), was felt 49 km south-east of the Dominican capital of Roseau and 102 km north of Castries, the capital of St Lucia. It was also felt 38 km north of Fort-de-France on the French island of Martinique.

SRC said that Wednesday's quake followed a 4.5 magnitude tremor that was felt on Monday afternoon.

It said that the Monday quake, which was at a depth of 26 km, was felt 81 km east-south-east of Roseau, 130 km north-north-east of Castries and 77 km northeast of Fort-de-France.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) in Antigua and Barbuda Philmore Mullin told citizens to take recent earthquakes seriously.

He added that complacency kills, and residents should not take earthquakes for granted, as they are often followed by tsunamis.