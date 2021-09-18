St Lucia, Suriname record more COVID deaths

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia and Suriname recorded new deaths linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

St Lucia's Ministry of Health said there were two new COVID-19 deaths in that country, moving its virus death toll to 108. It said that the deaths were of a 41-year-old male from the Babonneau district and a 56-year-old male from the capital, Castries.

The health ministry reported that there were 55 new cases of the virus in the country, pushing the total to 10,399 since March last year.

“Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 11 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in the country to date to 2,445. Two of these active cases are currently critical and eight of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said to date, a total of 35,488 individuals have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 28,910 have received the second dose. A total of 7,368 individuals have received the first dose and 94 individuals have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In Suriname, 611 coronavirus infections and eight deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

So far this month, the number of people who have died from the virus in the country is 75, while the total since March last year is 796.

The authorities warn that there are no more beds available in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lands Hospital and there is no room for more COVID-19 patients in the Wanica Regional Hospital. It said 102 people have now been hospitalised and 22 are in intensive care units.

During the COVID-19 press conference, the experts again called on the population to be vaccinated. The figures show that of the 124 patients admitted, an overwhelming number of 83 were not vaccinated. Only 14 are fully vaccinated.

The authorities said that 57 people have been declared cured, bringing the total to 26,391. Currently, 4,442 people who have tested positive are in isolation.