St Lucia eases health regulations for fully vaccinated people

St Lucia eases health regulations for fully vaccinated peopleMonday, May 31, 2021
|
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – The St Lucia government has announced several amendments to the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Regulation including allowing for returning nationals and visitors with a negative PCR test and who are fully vaccinated not to be quarantined.
The government says that the measures go into effect from Monday until June 30 as the island continues to strengthen its vaccination campaign.
A government statement said that as of last Friday, a total of 27, 709 individuals had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 18, 277 others had received the second dose.
“This COVID-19 vaccination drive caters to the general population, 18 years and older, for the first dose as well as individuals receiving the second dose of the vaccine,” the statement said.
The statement said that the cabinet of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, after “careful deliberation on recommendations from the Command Centre”, had agreed to adjust the COVID-19 protocols to allow some concessions for fully vaccinated individuals based on the protection being provided by vaccination in keeping with the science.
But it warned that all public health measures such as mandatory mask wearing in public, social distancing and washing and sanitising of hands remain in place. It said the curfew remains 9:00pm to 4:00am (local time) daily.
