St Lucia outgoing PM says election results a 'shock'

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – Outgoing Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said the results of Monday's general elections that resulted in his United Workers Party (UWP) suffering a heavy defeat has come as a “shock” but that he remains confident the policies and programmes initiated by his administration over the last five years would put St Lucia “on the right foot to true progress”.

The UWP, which had won the 2016 general elections by an 11-6 margin, was only able to win two seats on Monday, suffering a 13-2 defeat with the other two seats going to independent candidates who at one time were members of the party.

Leader of the St Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Phillip J Pierre is likely to be sworn in later on Tuesday.

In a message, Chastanet thanked all the supporters “who stood with me and our government in this election and over the last five years. We have stayed focused and strong”.

He said he was also thankful for their prayers and that “it was truly a privilege to serve you as prime minister.