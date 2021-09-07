St Lucia records deaths amid fourth wave of COVID pandemic

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia has recorded two deaths from COVID-19 as the country's health authorities confirm that the island is experiencing a fourth wave of the virus.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs in its latest bulletin said that there were also 42 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 9,191.

The ministry also reported that two women died from the virus pushing the death toll to 85. It said confirmation was also received of the recovery of 67 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 2,364. Two of these active cases are currently critical and eleven of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

Health authorities have warned that St Lucia is experiencing the fourth wave of COVID-19 and that from July 25, this year, have noted 3,621 cases at an average of 86 cases per day.

“During this period, we also noted 24 COVID-19 deaths at a case fatality rate of 0.7 per cent with an average age of 66 years. The daily infection rate for the past week was 82.0 per 100,000 per day and an average of 148.7 cases per day,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said in relation to this new wave, 52 per cent of those infected are in the age group 25-49 years. With 58 per cent being women.

The majority of the cases are from the capital, Castries, the northern districts of Gros Islet and Babonneau and the eastern district of Dennery.

The ministry said based on contact tracing data, the majority of the cases diagnosed are related to social activities.

“At this stage of the outbreak, we note increasing cases at work places and spread between families. We have not peaked as yet and continue to note increases from the past week and increases in deaths. To date from the positive cases diagnosed in the country, less than two per cent have been fully vaccinated.”

The ministry said that it is continuing to work to strengthen the public health system to continue managing the increased COVID-19 cases and that an intense review of the response to this COVID-19 wave is scheduled for later this week to further improve on the management of this situation.

“This will serve to ensure sustainable measures are in place and improve gaps reported. We continue to ask the public to work with us and exhibit responsible behaviour to manage this fourth wave. The enforcement agency continues to report numerous breaches of social activities even during the periods of full lock down. Let us all take personal responsibility to keep ourselves and families safe.

The authorities said that the island has available both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are being made free of charge in the country.

“These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective in protecting persons from developing COVID-19, its severe forms, complications, hospitalisations and death. We continue to urge the public to access the various sites to get immunised at the soonest. Encourage your family and friends to get immunised so we can all be protected.

“With the high level of community spread noted in country at this point, we continue to advise the public to remain vigilant. Adhere to the protocols that are put in place to keep us safe. These include regular hand washing, use of face mask in public places, avoiding crowds and persons with respiratory symptoms and keeping frequently touched surfaces clean,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, in Suriname, 741 people have died from COVID-19, after two people lost the fight against the contagious virus in the past 24 hours. For this month, the death rate stands at 19.

The Bureau of Public Health notes that 157 new cases have been added out of the 311 citizens who were tested, indicating that for the second consecutive day more than half of the people who came to the swab units were infected. Monday the percentage was 50.48.

The total number of people who tested positive is now 31,012, while 25,087 have been cured overall. There are 95 people in the hospitals, while 15 patients are being nursed in the intensive care units. According to the dashboard, there are 1,931 infected people in isolation.