St Lucia scraps COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers

St Lucia scraps COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travellersFriday, April 01, 2022
St Lucia has announced that it will scrap COVID-19 test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering the island effective Saturday, April 2, 2022.
“The Chief Medical Officer may not place in quarantine or require a COVID-19 test from a national, resident or non-national arriving in St Lucia who is fully vaccinated if the fully vaccinated person produces a valid vaccination record,” Minister of Health Moses JN Baptiste said on Thursday.
“A vaccinated person shall submit a valid PCR test taken within five days prior to arrival in St Lucia,” he added.
The measure will initially remain in effect until Friday, April 29, 2022.
Fully vaccinated means two weeks has passed since the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or since a single-dose vaccine, according to St Lucian authorities.
