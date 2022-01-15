St Lucia signs onto United Nations Framework

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and United Nations Resident Coordinator, Didier Trebucq have signed a five-year United Nations Multi-Country Sustainable Development Framework (MSDCF).

During the signing on Friday, Pierre highlighted the need to address the complexities of the country’s socio-economic dynamics with an approach to development that involves effective coordination and integration of the government’s efforts to optimise benefits to Sr Lucians.

The prime minister explained that the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the support of the MSDCF will allow St Lucia, as a developing nation, to find innovative strategies to end poverty, address inequalities, and address the pressing issue of climate change.

Trebucq affirmed that the new partnership would provide opportunities for the recovery of economies from the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and provide a people-centric approach to development over the next five years.

The MSDCF is aligned with the St Lucian government’s strategic position to address the vulnerabilities in society and will seek to promote the principles of inclusiveness, equity, good governance, and economic and Climate resilience.