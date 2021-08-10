St Lucia to announce stricter measures as COVID cases rise

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— The St Lucia government is poised to announce new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after health authorities warned about the increasing number of new cases and deaths associated with the pandemic.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Office of the Prime Minister will soon be announcing the changes to the present protocols which will come into effect from August 13, 2021 to August 31, 2021,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

On Monday, the ministry announced that the island had recorded 76 new cases of the virus and two deaths.

On Sunday, it had recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases while last Saturday, St Lucia recorded 66 new infections.

“The Ministry of Health notes that at present the number of active COVID-19 cases in St Lucia is very high and concerning. We continue to advise everyone to continue adhering to the protocols and adopt behaviours which will help to reduce the spread of the virus,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness statement said.

“It is important that persons with respiratory signs and symptoms avoid crowds and contact with others,” it added.

According to the health authorities, to date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country is 65 and that the number of active cases here is 5,813.

As of August 7, a total of 32, 810 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine and 25,543 individuals have received the second dose of the vaccine.

“Let us all continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures to protect ourselves and others from the COVID-19 virus: – Wash your hands frequently using soap and flowing water – Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose – Maintain a physical distance from others – Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects,” the ministry added.