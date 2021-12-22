St Lucia to launch COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— St Lucia announced the launch of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Digital Vaccination Certificate programme next week, saying it will allow for fully vaccinated people to apply for the document.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs in collaboration with the Division of Public Sector Modernization said the programme will be launched on Wednesday next week and that the certificate issued by the digiGov platform “is, therefore, the official national COVID-19 Certificate and will eventually replace the previously issued hard copy COVID-19 Vaccine Card given to you at the time of vaccination.

“This digital certificate can be stored on your digital devices, including mobile phones and tablets. In addition, provisions are also in place for businesses and institutions to easily verify the authenticity of St Lucia's COVID-19 Digital Vaccination certificate with greater security and privacy protection.”

The health authorities said this will assist with verifying an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status when travelling or accessing facilities requiring proof of vaccination”

They said in the next few days leading up to the launch, there will be television commercials, explainer videos and public service announcements that will provide instructions on how to access and verify the COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate on the digiGov, as well as stakeholder engagement with the public and private sectors.

In preparation for the launch, members of the public will also be asked to provide supporting documents in soft copy of a recent passport size photo, vaccine card, proof of ID as well as a valid mobile phone and email address

“Businesses who require proof of vaccination from patrons will need access to a smart device with a QR code scanner, which can be downloaded on any smart device, and access to the internet.”

Since March last year, St Lucia has recorded 295 deaths and 13, 177 infections linked to the virus.