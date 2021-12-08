St Lucian doctor suspended for prescribing Ivermectin to patients suffering from COVID-19

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— A medical practitioner in St Lucia has been suspended for six months after she prescribed the drug Ivermectin to treat patients who had contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Gilbertha St Rose confirmed her suspension by the Medical and Dental Council of St Lucia and told the St Lucia Times newspaper that she will be holding a news conference later to discuss the issue.

The online publication said that the Council delivered its decision against Dr St Rose for prescribing and supplying the drug Ivermectin to patients without authorisation from the Ministry of Health or the Chief Medical Officer and publicly encouraging its use to treat the virus.

It said it had obtained a document indicating that on receipt of a written application from Dr St Rose before the end of the six months, the Council would review the suspension of her registration and practising certificate once she undertakes in writing to cease.

“The document also prescribed paying a EC$10,000 fine to the Council within 30 days because Dr St Rose conducted an unapproved and unmonitored clinical trial,” the St. Lucia Times newspaper reported.

The Medical and Dental Council of St Lucia has not issued any statement regarding the suspension but had written to Dr St Rose, an Integrated Health Specialist, indicating that between February 8 and August 30 2021, she had committed acts of misconduct by performing her duties as a medical practitioner in a negligent and incompetent manner.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug most commonly used to treat livestock. It is US FDA-approved for humans when treating lice, rosacea, and specific parasitic diseases, but not for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the current evidence on the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is inconclusive.