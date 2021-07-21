St Lucian striker taking aim at Jamaica Premier League Golden Boot

St Lucian born striker Jevick McFarlane introduced himself to the Jamaican public when he scored a wonderful goal in Portmore United's 3-1 win over Tivoli Gardens in the Jamaica Premier League on Monday.

McFarlane, who was a willing runner, created many problems for the Tivoli Gardens defense and was the first to score for the champions when he lobbed Davin Watkins to put his team 1-0 up in the 36th minute of the game.

Two other exquisite goals from Demar Rose and captain Ricardo Morris helped seal the win for Portmore United who returned to the top of the table on nine points to close out match week four.

After finally breaking his duck in the premier league, McFarlane said that he and his teammates had been focused on getting goals and points on the board, regardless of who was finding the back of the net.

“That is my first goal of the season in my fourth game. We just had to keep calm and play the game no matter who score the goals, just victory and three points that matters.”

After taking all of four games to finally get on the scoresheet, McFarlane said it was all about remaining calm throughout the period that he was not scoring.

“I just had to keep calm, because I know it would come,” he said.

The striker is hoping to go on a scoring spree to help his team to continue winning matches.

“In game five, I would like to score and keep on scoring, so my team can win.”

He admitted that the league was a little bit more than he was accustomed to but feels like he is now acclimatised.

“It is a competitive league, now that I have gotten into it, you will see more of me. It took a while to get accustomed to the pace of the league.”

With a huge grin on his face, McFarlane admitted that the goal he scored on Monday was one of the best of his career.

“I normally do it at training, but it was one of my best goals in a competitive game.”

Now bitten by the goal scoring bug, the foreigner is looking to stand at the top of the pile ahead of the local strikers come the end of the season.

“I am trying to score as many goals as I can. I want to be the top scorer. I want to win the Golden Boot,” he said.

McFarlane will be licking his chops when Portmore United take on the team with the leakiest defense, Humble Lion, on Sunday.