St Mary Parish Court to remain closed

St Mary Parish Court to remain closedThursday, February 03, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The St Mary Parish Court in Port Maria will remain closed until further notice as clean-up activities continue at the facility.
The court has been closed since Wednesday, February 2 following heavy rains in the parish which flooded the building.
All matters scheduled for Port Maria will continue to be heard in the Annotto Bay Outstation including matters for the Children's Court.
For further information, individuals may contact the CAD at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy