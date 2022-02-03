St Mary Parish Court to remain closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The St Mary Parish Court in Port Maria will remain closed until further notice as clean-up activities continue at the facility.

The court has been closed since Wednesday, February 2 following heavy rains in the parish which flooded the building.

All matters scheduled for Port Maria will continue to be heard in the Annotto Bay Outstation including matters for the Children's Court.

For further information, individuals may contact the CAD at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.