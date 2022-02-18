St Mary brothers charged with murder of Chinese couple

St Mary brothers charged with murder of Chinese coupleFriday, February 18, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that two brothers have been charged for last December's murder of a Chinese couple in Bellevue (near Southfield) in St Elizabeth.
Business owners, 53-year-old Shiyun Shu and 48-year-old Haikong Wan, were killed when gunmen held up Jojo's supermarket in Bellevue District on December 23, 2021.
Three gunmen were caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system posing as customers in the supermarket before killing the Chinese couple.
A police source said the brothers, Nigel and Nicolas Walters both from St Mary, were apprehended in two recent operations in the New Market police area in St Elizabeth and in St Ann.
Read: Suspect in murder of St Elizabeth Chinese couple held in St Ann
The source said another brother is also in custody in relation to a recent shootout in St Elizabeth.
Read: Two killed, four arrested after engaging police in shootouts in St Elizabeth
In relation to the murder of the Chinese couple, a third suspect, Tommy Thompson, remains on the run.
Read: Police ID one of three suspects in murder of Chinese couple
-Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy