St Mary brothers charged with murder of Chinese couple

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that two brothers have been charged for last December's murder of a Chinese couple in Bellevue (near Southfield) in St Elizabeth.

Business owners, 53-year-old Shiyun Shu and 48-year-old Haikong Wan, were killed when gunmen held up Jojo's supermarket in Bellevue District on December 23, 2021.

Three gunmen were caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system posing as customers in the supermarket before killing the Chinese couple.

A police source said the brothers, Nigel and Nicolas Walters both from St Mary, were apprehended in two recent operations in the New Market police area in St Elizabeth and in St Ann.

The source said another brother is also in custody in relation to a recent shootout in St Elizabeth.

In relation to the murder of the Chinese couple, a third suspect, Tommy Thompson, remains on the run.

-Kasey Williams