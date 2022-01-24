St Mary businessman killed after allegedly refusing to handover firearm to gunmen

ST MARY, Jamaica – A businessman was shot dead by gunmen at his home in Three Hills, St Mary on Sunday after he allegedly refused their request to hand over his licensed firearm.

The deceased has been identified as Wayne Williams, otherwise called 'Norman'. He is said to be in his 40s.

According to reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE, Williams was pounced upon by armed thugs in his yard sometime after 11:00 am.

The men reportedly demanded that the businessman handover his firearm, but he was shot when he disobeyed their instructions.

The gunmen then invaded his house, and the firearm was handed over by his common-law wife after they threatened her life. They then fled the scene.

Williams was pronounced dead at hospital.

The St Mary police have launched a manhunt for the culprits.