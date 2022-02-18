St Mary businessman shot dead by masked gunman; wife escapes unharmed

ST MARY, Jamaica - A businessman was killed but his common-law wife escaped serious injury when a masked gunman attacked them outside their business establishment in Rio Nuevo, St Mary on Thursday.

Dead is 54-year-old Delray Hall of Huddersfield in the parish.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that about 6:20 pm, Hall and his female companion were standing outside their business place when a masked man, armed with a handgun, scaled a fence.

The gunman then opened fire, hitting Hall in the upper body before fleeing the scene.

The woman, who reportedly ran when the gunfire started, was unharmed.

Hall was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobbette Morgan-Simpson says no motive has yet been identified for the fatal attack, noting that a probe is ongoing at this time.