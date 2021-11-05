St Mary man charged with wounding

ST MARY, Jamaica– Thirty-five-year-old Delmar Hinds of Lucky Hill, St Mary is to answer to a charge of wounding with intent after allegedly chopping a 17-year-old boy during a heated argument on Thursday.

According to police reports, Hinds had confronted the teenaged boy and accused him of committing a crime. An argument developed between the two after which the accused allegedly used a machete to chop the boy in his head, severing his right ear.

The incident happened at approximately 12:05 am. The police were summoned to the scene and Hinds was subsequently arrested.

His court date is being finalised.