St Mary man stabbed to death after allegedly hitting mom with iron

St Mary man stabbed to death after allegedly hitting mom with ironTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica – St Mary police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death during a domestic dispute in Huddersfield in the parish on Monday.
The deceased is 34-year-old Fabian Gooden, an auto-body technician of Huddersfield.
According to police reports, about 2:00 pm, Gooden had an argument with his mother which stemmed from a heated disagreement earlier Monday, which was the second of three consecutive 'no-movement' days islandwide.
During the altercation, Gooden, who was armed with a piece of iron, allegedly used it to hit his mother, causing a wound to her body.
It is alleged that the now suspect went to investigate when he was also reportedly hit by Gooden. A fight then developed between the two, during which Gooden was allegedly stabbed in the back.
He later collapsed and died at the scene.
The police were summoned, and the body was removed to the morgue pending a post-mortem.
Police investigations are ongoing.
