St Mary taxi driver charged with shop-breaking and larceny

ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary taxi operator was on Wednesday arrested and charged after being on the run for six months following a robbery in Geddes Town in the parish on Thursday, April 1.

Twenty-two-year-old Norman Styles of Geddes Town has been slapped with shop-breaking and larceny charges.

The police said that about 1:00 am, on the day in question, Styles broke into a business establishment and stole properties valued at $200,000.

Investigators kept up the search for Styles and he was recently pointed out to the police and subsequently arrested.