St Mary taxi driver charged with shop-breaking and larceny

St Mary taxi driver charged with shop-breaking and larcenyFriday, October 22, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary taxi operator was on Wednesday arrested and charged after being on the run for six months following a robbery in Geddes Town in the parish on Thursday, April 1.
Twenty-two-year-old Norman Styles of Geddes Town has been slapped with shop-breaking and larceny charges.
The police said that about 1:00 am, on the day in question, Styles broke into a business establishment and stole properties valued at $200,000.
Investigators kept up the search for Styles and he was recently pointed out to the police and subsequently arrested.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy