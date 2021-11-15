St Mary wanted man 'Russian' captured by police

ST MARY, Jamaica - A man wanted for murder in St Mary, who was on Wednesday, November 10, featured in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) 'Wanted Wednesdays' campaign, is now in custody.

He is Rushane Wilson otherwise called 'Russian', whose last known address was Lodge Lane, Annotto Bay in St Mary.

No further details on his arrest were provided by the JCF, who disclosed Wilson's capture on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the JCF featured four other men who are wanted by the St Mary Police Division for murder. Still on the run are:

-Twenty-seven-year-old Sadray Burry, otherwise called 'Burry Bwoy', whose last known address was Basin Hill, Islington in the parish;

- Thirty-five-year-old J'Melle Antwon, otherwise called 'Hooks', whose last known addresses are Dandelion Avenue, St Ann, and Carissa Avenue, Florida in the United States;

- Damion Hitchman, otherwise called 'Wingie', whose known address was Highgate, St Mary; and

- Jerome Downie, alias 'Dada', whose last known address is Dunkel district, St Mary.

The JCF is urging people to share information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons by contacting Crime Stop at 311.