St Mary wanted man 'Russian' captured by police

St Mary wanted man 'Russian' captured by policeMonday, November 15, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica - A man wanted for murder in St Mary, who was on Wednesday, November 10, featured in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) 'Wanted Wednesdays' campaign, is now in custody.
He is Rushane Wilson otherwise called 'Russian', whose last known address was Lodge Lane, Annotto Bay in St Mary.
No further details on his arrest were provided by the JCF, who disclosed Wilson's capture on Monday.
Last Wednesday, the JCF featured four other men who are wanted by the St Mary Police Division for murder. Still on the run are:
-Twenty-seven-year-old Sadray Burry, otherwise called 'Burry Bwoy', whose last known address was Basin Hill, Islington in the parish;
- Thirty-five-year-old J'Melle Antwon, otherwise called 'Hooks', whose last known addresses are Dandelion Avenue, St Ann, and Carissa Avenue, Florida in the United States;
- Damion Hitchman, otherwise called 'Wingie', whose known address was Highgate, St Mary; and
- Jerome Downie, alias 'Dada', whose last known address is Dunkel district, St Mary.
The JCF is urging people to share information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons by contacting Crime Stop at 311.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy