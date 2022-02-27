St Mary wanted man captured in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica— Twenty-eight-year-old Chinloy Spencer, otherwise called 'Todo', who was featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Wanted Wednesday Campaign, was captured during a targeted operation in Trycee District, Claremont, St Ann on Sunday.

Spencer was wanted for murder in St Mary.

Reports are that between the 1:25 am and 2:00 am, a police team went to Trycee District in search of Spencer. The premises was cordoned and searched; Spencer and another man were found inside a one-bedroom structure. They were both taken into custody.