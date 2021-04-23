St Thomas Destination Development Plan to be unveiled this fiscal year — Bartlett

St Thomas Destination Development Plan to be unveiled this fiscal year — BartlettFriday, April 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Thomas Tourism Destination Development and Management Plan has been completed and will be unveiled in the 2021/2022 fiscal year, according to Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.
Bartlett made the disclosure today (April 23) at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank' held at the agency's head office in Kingston.
“The Prime Minister had given instructions as it relates to creating St Thomas as a new destination. The study has been done and the documents are before us,” said Bartlett.
He revealed that the plan has identified 51 projects for implementation over the decade to 2030, of which 40 will be led by the Ministry of Tourism.
“The destination assessment of St Thomas identified that the parish has numerous attractions and places suitable for the development of tourist accommodation of various types, which should appeal to a wide cross-section of prospective visitors,” said the Minister.
Bartlett further pointed out that the close proximity of the parish to Kingston, especially to the Norman Manley International Airport, suggests that “considerable tourism development is possible.” He argued that the development of St Thomas as a new tourist destination will serve as a catalyst for the wider social and economic development of the parish.
Meanwhile, the Minister informed that work is to be completed on the Negril Development Plan and the Tourism Strategy & Action Plan.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy