St Thomas Destination Development Plan to be unveiled this fiscal year — Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Thomas Tourism Destination Development and Management Plan has been completed and will be unveiled in the 2021/2022 fiscal year, according to Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

Bartlett made the disclosure today (April 23) at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank' held at the agency's head office in Kingston.

“The Prime Minister had given instructions as it relates to creating St Thomas as a new destination. The study has been done and the documents are before us,” said Bartlett.

He revealed that the plan has identified 51 projects for implementation over the decade to 2030, of which 40 will be led by the Ministry of Tourism.

“The destination assessment of St Thomas identified that the parish has numerous attractions and places suitable for the development of tourist accommodation of various types, which should appeal to a wide cross-section of prospective visitors,” said the Minister.

Bartlett further pointed out that the close proximity of the parish to Kingston, especially to the Norman Manley International Airport, suggests that “considerable tourism development is possible.” He argued that the development of St Thomas as a new tourist destination will serve as a catalyst for the wider social and economic development of the parish.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that work is to be completed on the Negril Development Plan and the Tourism Strategy & Action Plan.