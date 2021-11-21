St Thomas designer killed in bike crash

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— One man is dead following a collision early Sunday morning in St Thomas.

Dead is 22-year-old Tarrique Morris, a designer of Duckenfield, Golden Grove in the parish.

Reports are that about 12:35 am, Morris was driving his motorcycle with a pillion along Orange Walk. Upon reaching a section of the road in the vicinity of the St Thomas Technical High School, Morris lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a Toyota Hiace motor truck.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital where Morris was pronounced dead, and the pillion admitted in serious condition.

The Golden Grove Police are investigating.