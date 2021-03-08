St Thomas farmers urged to cooperate with SCJ in settling land dispute

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Managing Director of SCJ Holdings Limited (SCJ) Joseph Shoucair is appealing to small farmers who have informally settled on lands in the Plantain Garden River, St Thomas, to cooperate as the company looks to resettle them elsewhere.

Speaking during a press conference today, Shoucair noted that there are four parcels of land, which are currently being advertised for leasing to medium and larger scale farmers, with preference being given to those who have an agro-processing component.

He explained that, “One of the problems the small farmers have in the area is that they are unable to market their goods. We are hopeful that the new investors, when they come onboard,… will provide a market, a safe steady market for the small farmers and also add an element of argo-processing”.

“We now know that a number of people have recently gone on to those lands. We are pleading today for their cooperation, in supporting us as we seek to resettle them in the areas that have been set aside for smaller farmers,” Shoucair said.

“At the same time if the Golden Grove area is to progress and to achieve some level of economy level of activity, it is necessary to get medium size and larger investors in the property,” he added.

Small farmers have been informally occupying the SCJ lands in the Plantain Garden River area of the parish for several years. The situation had been exacerbated by the closure of the Duckenfield sugar factory (Golden Grove) in mid-2019. However, some of these lands were already leased by the SCJ to a local company, Devcal Farms Limited, for cattle rearing.

This gave rise to complications and concerns from the farmers over the displacement and damage to their crops.