St Thomas man gets two life sentences for murder of Jamaican-Canadian couple

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fabian Skervin, one of the two accused charged in the 2018 murder of a Jamaican-Canadian couple in Retreat, St Thomas, was Thursday afternoon slapped with two life sentences by Supreme Court Judge Justice Lorna Shelly Williams.

The 29-year-old farmer who was charged with two counts of murder was sentenced to life imprisonment for both. Both sentences are to run concurrently. He will serve 32 years and four months before being eligible for parole.

Melbourne Flake, 81, and his 70-year-old wife Etta were found dead at their vacation home on January 9, 2018. Flake was observed to have sustained head wounds while his wife was said to have been suffocated.

Following investigations, Skervin, a farmer of Tulip Road and Soho district both in Seaforth, and his female companion, were picked up at a house in the Seaforth Housing Scheme in St Thomas on Wednesday, February 7 and subsequently charged with two counts of murder and robbery with aggravation each.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis