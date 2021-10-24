St Thomas men charged after beating man unconscious

St Thomas men charged after beating man unconsciousSunday, October 24, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Two men have been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm after severely injuring a man they accused of being a thief.
Charged are 39-year-old Lamar Beckford, otherwise called 'Antsman', a hospital attendant of Lyssons in the parish, and 24-year-old Dennis Taylor otherwise called ' Garsha', a barber also of the same address.
Reports are that on October 14, at about 8: 20 pm, Beckford and Taylor, along with several other men and women, accused a man of stealing $60,000 from their friend and demanded the return of the money.
When their demand was not met, they used a machete and other instruments to beat the man all over his body until he was unconscious.
The man received a wound to his forehead and a broken leg.
The police were summoned and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Beckford and Taylor were later arrested and then formally charged on Saturday, October 23.
Both men are scheduled to appear before the Morant Bay Parish court on Wednesday, November 3.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy