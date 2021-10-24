St Thomas men charged after beating man unconscious

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Two men have been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm after severely injuring a man they accused of being a thief.

Charged are 39-year-old Lamar Beckford, otherwise called 'Antsman', a hospital attendant of Lyssons in the parish, and 24-year-old Dennis Taylor otherwise called ' Garsha', a barber also of the same address.

Reports are that on October 14, at about 8: 20 pm, Beckford and Taylor, along with several other men and women, accused a man of stealing $60,000 from their friend and demanded the return of the money.

When their demand was not met, they used a machete and other instruments to beat the man all over his body until he was unconscious.

The man received a wound to his forehead and a broken leg.

The police were summoned and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Beckford and Taylor were later arrested and then formally charged on Saturday, October 23.

Both men are scheduled to appear before the Morant Bay Parish court on Wednesday, November 3.