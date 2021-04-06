St Thomas vendor goes missing in Coronation Market

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fifty-three-year-old Derick Bentley, a vendor of a Seafort address in St Thomas, has been reported missing since Monday, March 29.

Bentley is of dark complexion and slim build.

Police reports are that Bentley was last seen at the Coronation Market in Kingston about 12:30 pm, dressed in a long sleeve black shirt, gray pants, blue hat and a pair of brown slippers. All efforts to locate him since then have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Bentley's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Darling Street Police at 876- 948-6773, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.