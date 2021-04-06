St Thomas vendor goes missing in Coronation Market

St Thomas vendor goes missing in Coronation MarketTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fifty-three-year-old Derick Bentley, a vendor of a Seafort address in St Thomas, has been reported missing since Monday, March 29.
Bentley is of dark complexion and slim build.
Police reports are that Bentley was last seen at the Coronation Market in Kingston about 12:30 pm, dressed in a long sleeve black shirt, gray pants, blue hat and a pair of brown slippers. All efforts to locate him since then have proven futile.
Anyone knowing Bentley's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Darling Street Police at 876- 948-6773, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy