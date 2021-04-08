St Vincent and the Grenadines prepares for possible volcanic eruption

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Northern communities in St Vincent and the Grenadines are said to be making final arrangements for evacuation as activity on the active volcano La Soufriere increases.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement at a press conference this morning.

NEWS784 reported that a new series of tremors took place this morning.

Geologist Richard Robertson said at 3:00 am Thursday, monitoring stations reported low-level seismic activity, with four different ones at varying times, with the latest at 10:00 am.

NEWS784 reported that long-period earthquakes were also reported – meaning that fresh magma is trying to reach the surface.

“The earliest period that shows there can be an explosive eruption is NOW, the next few hours or days,” NEWS784 reported Robertson as saying.

Residents, especially persons living in communities close to the volcano, are encouraged to be prepared if it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice, the reports said.