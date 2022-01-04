St Vincent woman appears in court on throwing missile charge

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – A 56-year-old woman, who had been charged with wounding Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves during an anti-mandatory vaccination protest last August, appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of throwing a missile in the city.

The charge of wounding Gonsalves, who had to be flown to neighbouring Barbados for medical treatment, was withdrawn last year, but Annamay Lewis, a vendor, was slapped with a charge that on August 5, last year, at Kingstown, in a public place, she threw missiles to the danger of people who were present.

But the case has now been adjourned to February 9 after the Kingstown Magistrate's Court was told that a key prosecution witness was under quarantine. Lewis, who also complained of being unwell, attended the hearing.