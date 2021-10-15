St William Grant Park to be modernised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Creative lighting will be a feature of the St William Grant Park downtown Kingston, which Mayor Delroy Williams said on Tuesday, is to be transformed into a modern "first-class" park.

He said that the fountain in the park would be also upgraded.

The park is named after St William Grant, an important labour leader and activist in the 1930s.

Williams told the council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation (KSAMC) at the Conference Centre, that the upgraded park would provide a place of leisure for citizens.

He said that as part of the government's effort to improve recreational spaces, Marverly Park in Kingston is also to be upgraded.

Ways of resolving the urination problem in the vicinity of the St William Grant Park were also being considered, the mayor said.

At the September meeting of the Parish Disaster and Public Health Committee, KSAMC CEO Robert Hill was instructed to give the November committee meeting an audit report on public sanitary conveniences in the city.

People's National Party Councillor, Neville Wright, of the Trench Town division, said that the high rate of diabetes in the population necessitated public urinals around the city.

"Urinals should be set up immediately as the urine stench in the vicinity of the St William Grant Park drives you away," he said.

Meanwhile, the CEO informed the meeting that the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) has promised to update the KSAMC on the bust of St William Grant.

The CEO said that he was advised by the executive director of the JNHT that she had spoken to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport about the bust.

Claudene Edwards