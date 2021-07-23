Stacious wins Jamaica Festival Song Competition

Stacious wins Jamaica Festival Song CompetitionFriday, July 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae-dancehall artiste Stacious emerged the winner of this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition with the entry, 'Jamaica Spirit' during a televised grand final – in keeping with COVID-19 protocols – on Thursday night.
She emerged the winner from a field of 12 finalists in a tightly contested event which was held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. This year, there were more than 200 entrants.
DB placed second with his 'Love Jamaica My Land' and also copped the Best Performer trophy for his spirited performance of his song, while emerging dancehall artiste Tamo J placed third with his 'Talk'.
Stacious is the fourth female to have won following past winners Abby Dallas, Chetenge and Heather Grant, who was the first female winner.
The winner of the contest walked away with $3 million. The show was hosted by Christopher 'Johnny' Daley and live streamed on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's website.
