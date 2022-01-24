WATCH: Stadium East search nets five more guns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, says the ongoing operation at the National Stadium East field on Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew will continue as the police remain committed to recovering every firearm hidden at the location.

Bailey was speaking after the anti-crime/anti-gang operation in the area yielded three more firearms on Monday, before a further two guns were found later in the day.

On Sunday, the police recovered a shotgun, an AK 47 rifle, and a UZI sub machine that were buried on the grounds. The find, according to Bailey, was made based on intelligence received by the police.

“The JCF as a part of our anti-crime/anti-gang strategy have embarked on a number of initiatives and from about 2:30 yesterday (Sunday) we started an intelligence-led operation at the Stadium East. Yesterday we recovered three rifles and a number of assorted round, along with about three or four magazines. The ground was held by members of the security forces and we recommenced our search this morning and during the search so far we have recovered three firearms and a number of assorted rounds,” Bailey said.

“The operation will continue because we are going to ensure that every firearm that is hidden in this space are recovered. The team is committed, they have shown a level of excitement about their job and we have no doubt that we are gonna succeed,' he continued. “It takes a lot of effort on the part of the police officers from the various units… it is a very tedious, time consuming exercise and what you saw demonstrated by the officers was the level of commitment, the level of resilience and they stick to the task and as a result of that we have reaped significant benefits.”