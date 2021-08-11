Stafanie Taylor voted ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

Stafanie Taylor voted ICC Women's Player of the Month for JulyWednesday, August 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies Women Captain, Stafanie Taylor was voted International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Player of the Month for July 2021.
The all-rounder contributed with both bat and ball as she led her team to victory in the One Day International (ODI) and T20I series against Pakistan in July. In the four ODIs against Pakistan, Taylor scored 175 runs with a strike rate of 79.18 and took three wickets with an economy rate of 3.72.
She was also on top of the rankings for batters and all-rounders in the MRF ICC Women's ODI Rankings earlier in July.
Commenting on the recognition, Taylor said: “This is a bit surprising to me, winning the ICC Player of the Month award for July, but I'm happy. It shows that the hard work you put in will pay off and it did against Pakistan, to help us win that series. We played well in both formats.”
“I'm over in England now playing in The Hundred, which is a different kind of competition, played at a faster pace, but I'm still working hard. We're also looking forward to the series against South Africa at home, and we will be looking to win that as well. I want to thank the fans for all their support, as it is always appreciated,” she continued.
Meanwhile, experienced all-rounder from the Bangladesh camp, Shakib Al Hasan, was named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2021 for his performance across all three formats of the game.
