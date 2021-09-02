Staff at Black River Hospital grieving death of colleague from COVID

Staff at Black River Hospital grieving death of colleague from COVIDThursday, September 02, 2021
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica- The staff at the Black River Hospital has been plunged into mourning following Thursday morning's death of their colleague who was battling COVID-19.
The deceased woman worked in the dietary department and had been admitted to the facility's COVID ward for about a week.
She is believed to have been in her late 50s.
The facility's chief executive officer Diana Brown- Miller told OBSERVER ONLINE that counselling has been ongoing for the grieving staff.
“Especially for the dietary department I know this morning the news came just at the time breakfast was to be prepared, that was delayed. It delayed everything going forward,” she said.
“We had a counselling session with them [this] morning,” she added.
- Kasey Williams
