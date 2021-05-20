Stakeholders to oversee digital health information system

Stakeholders to oversee digital health information systemThursday, May 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that a multi-stakeholder national health information committee has been formed to manage Government's investment of just over $1.2 billion in a digitised integrated health information system.
Dr Tufton told the House of Representatives Wednesday that the Government is making the largest investment ever in such a system, and the process has already started.
He said that, through this investment, the government will be providing a modern and integrated digital healthcare system, which will reduce costs and waiting time for patients.
“This will include high speed Internet and provisions for data protection, and will ensure that Jamaicans benefit from an electronic health record system. This will reduce transaction time and costs as a result of reduced waiting time for patients,” he said.
“So, for example, when you go to the clinic or hospital, you don't need to wait two hours for your records to be found and taken to the doctor. Instead, the doctor will bring it up on the computer, right in front of you, look at your case and health history, what medication you are on, what you are allergic to, etcetera, and quickly prescribe next steps,” he explained.
Balford Henry
