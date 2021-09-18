Stalemate between Vere and Tivoli in first leg of JPL quarterfinal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vere United and Tivoli Gardens will have it all to play for when they meet in the return leg of the quarterfinals of the Jamaica Premier League on Wednesday, after they played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

Both teams had met earlier in the season with Tivoli coming out 1-0 winners so the game was expected to be short on goals and high on defence and that it proved to be.

Tivoli Gardens were guilty of spurning two early chances which they will hope won't come back to haunt them in the second game.

Davion Garrison was the first to miss a chance as he overran the ball at the back post and failed to make proper contact from a corner kick.

The second chance fell to their leading scorer Devroy Grey on his weaker right foot but the striker failed to hit the target from six yards.

Vere provided very little offensively in the first half as they seemed prepared to soak up the pressure from a Tivoli team that was desperate for a goal.

Stephen Barnett and Grey were doing all of the running for Tivoli in attack as they continued to ask questions of the Vere defense which defended as stoutly as they had all season.

Late in the half, Romaine Bowers brought out a finger-tip save from Kadeem Davis with a rasping from distance.

As is common place from Donovan Duckie coached teams, Vere came out at the start of the second half with a different approach to the game. Instead of the low block of the first half, they were more inclined to attack and created a few chances of their own.

Tyrece Harrison was indecisive in front of goal and shot at Kewong Watkins with the Tivoli goal gaping. Shortly after, Harrison laid off a pass for Ramone Plummer who shot high over the bar from nine yards out.

There was very little goal mouth action after that as both teams cancelled each other out, leaving Wednesday's return leg as the season decider for both clubs.

Dwayne Richards