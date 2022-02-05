'Stamma', 'Swims' charged with murder in months-old case

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South Police Division has made a breakthrough in a months-old case with the charging of two men in connection with the March 2021 murder of Uriel Pinnock in Central Village in the parish.

Charged are 35-year-old Kemar Harding, otherwise called ‘Stamma’, a farmer of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town and 20-year-old Dominique Dinier, otherwise called ‘Swims’, of Central Village, both in the parish.

Both men have been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that about 9:35 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021, Pinnock was standing outside his gate when Harding, Dinier and another man opened gunfire at him, hitting him to the head. Pinnock was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Harding and Dinier were arrested on January 28. They were subsequently charged after a question and answer session.

Their court date is being arranged.