'Stamma', 'Swims' charged with murder in months-old case

'Stamma', 'Swims' charged with murder in months-old caseSaturday, February 05, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South Police Division has made a breakthrough in a months-old case with the charging of two men in connection with the March 2021 murder of Uriel Pinnock in Central Village in the parish.
Charged are 35-year-old Kemar Harding, otherwise called ‘Stamma’, a farmer of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town and 20-year-old Dominique Dinier, otherwise called ‘Swims’, of Central Village, both in the parish.
Both men have been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
It is alleged that about 9:35 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021, Pinnock was standing outside his gate when Harding, Dinier and another man opened gunfire at him, hitting him to the head. Pinnock was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.
Harding and Dinier were arrested on January 28. They were subsequently charged after a question and answer session.
Their court date is being arranged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy