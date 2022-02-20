Stand Up Jamaica concerned by 19 killed in police shootings since 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stand Up Jamaica (SUFJ) has expressed deep concern regarding what it says is alarming data from the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) highlighting the number of fatal shootings involving the police since the start of 2022.

According to statistics provided by INDECOM, there have been 19 fatal shootings by the police since the start of the year, four of which involved vulnerable persons.

In a statement Sunday, SUFJ said this reflects the failure of the security forces who lack the proper training in how to approach various circumstances.

“We are again driving the call for a better option to fight crime. The interaction between the members of the security forces, the mentally ill, and citizens, especially those from the inner-city has worsened. We are again calling on the authorities to place more emphasis on community-based training for officers,” the organisation said.

It said the culture of force has infringed upon the rights and lives of Jamaicans.

It further expressed satisfaction that INDECOM is renewing the call for various recommendations such as the use of non-lethal options and the use of body-worn cameras. The SUFJ encouraged these recommendations as they will “strengthen our systems to give justice and ensure accountability”.

The agency added that there needs to be a different approach in fighting crime.

“We are waiting to see a plan to address the deep-rooted problems. We have to provide more opportunities and job opportunities to keep our people engaged. We believe this is one of the biggest deterrents to crime,” SUFJ said.