Stand Up for Jamaica shocked at DPP's ruling in Nzinga King's case

Human Rights group Stand Up for Jamaica has expressed shock at the recommendation by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn that the police corporal implicated in the haircutting incident involving Rastafarian Nzinga King not be charged.

King, 19, claimed that she was forcibly trimmed by a cop while in police custody for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

READ: Rastafarian girl at centre of locks-cutting case could face charges for public mischief

On Wednesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that no charges be brought against the female constable who is at the centre of the controversy with King, who said she is a life-long Rastafarian.

In a statement Thursday, executive director of Stand Up For Jamaica Carla Gullotta stated that “Stand Up for Jamaica has witnessed similar episodes in the past towards minorities and Rastafarian children. It is a worrying trend, as victims are blamed for their own trauma. We are appealing for it to stop now before it is too late.”

She continued: “This incident is a reliving of the Coral Gardens massacre in 1963 where Rastafarians were detained and their dreadlocks trimmed as part of the state's discrimination and abuse of Rastafarians. We are also reminded of the Supreme Court ruling on the Eve of Emancipation in 2020, which upheld the right of Kensington Primary to deny a child a place in their school on the basis of her dreadlocks.”

Adding that “we must not allow the continued abuse of Jamaicans, especially African-Jamaicans,” Gullotta went on to say that the public learnt that evidence about locks trimming is missing.

“It is alleged that Nzinga may have done [it] herself. We did not hear about the trauma of a 19-year-old young girl [being] slammed on the media. We also learnt that Nzinga is being recommended to seek counselling. Have we asked where her trauma is coming from or how stressful these months have been for her?” Gullotta said, as she called for “justice for Nzinga King.

Last year, a video was circulated on social media in which 19-year-old King and her mother Shirley McIntosh claimed that a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force assigned to the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon forcibly trimmed King's locks on July 22, 2021.

However, since the ruling, King's attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, said he is not surprised by the ruling of the ODPP and , “it does not affect Nzinga's access to justice in the Civil Court.”